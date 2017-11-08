Playground in Sweden to be named after Rockford man

Kids in Sweden will soon be playing on a playground named after a man from Rockford.

The Swedish Historical Society says a new playground will be built in Rockford's sister city--Borgholm Sweden.

It's in the honor of late Mister John C. Nelson. He's known as the "Swedish king" of Rockford. His family originated from Borgholm.

"The importance of honoring our Swedish heritage in Rockford whether or not you're Swedish is just to pay homage to those who created what we enjoy today," said Swedish Historical Society Administrative Director Alix Fox.

Kids Around The World is helping this effort for Rockford to have a name in Sweden.

