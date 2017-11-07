Cousin of Rockford Police Officer killed in the line of duty shares a few words on his fallen fellow officer

Standing near the Morgan Street Bridge, which glows blue in honor of fallen Rockford Police Officer Jaimie Cox, fellow officer and family member Adam Cox shared a few words about his lost cousin.

"Jaimie was a selfless, loyal, honest individual. He would undoubtedly place the welfare of any member of this community before his own. We'll just keep that in mind and get through the next few days here and move forward because that's what he'd want us to do as a community and as a family."

Cox also offered his thanks to those who have supported him and his family during the past few days.

"The support this community and the support we've received across the country has been overwhelming in a very positive way. It's aided my family greatly as we are each, very much still in the grieving process of Jaimie's loss."

On Tuesday night community members, city officials, and police officers gathered near the Morgan Street bridge for a candlelight vigil. The ceremony was organized by ORCHiD Neighborhood Association President Becky Lichty.

"When we heard about Officer Cox, we wanted to help the grieving process for our neighborhood but for the community in general. It's very important to reach out and partner with the police and fire because they're so under-thanked. They need to be thanked more often, and this is one way we can do that."