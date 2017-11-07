Super Dollar Store in Rockford closing

A Rockford business is closing its doors for good.
Owners of Super Dollar Store say they're having a going out of business sale. Super Dollar is located on Riverside Blvd. in the North Towne Mall. Owners say they'd like to thank all their customers throughout the years.
All items are 25 percent off until the end of the year.
