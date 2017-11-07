Rockford officer's death hits close to home for son of fallen Rockton cop

The death of Officer Jaimie Cox is hitting home for a Roscoe officer who's father died in the line of duty.

"You're trying to make sense of it all, and there's no answer to that. To why," said Cpl. Billy Weston.

Rockton Police Chief Arthur Weston died in October of 1977.

He was wrestling with a burglary suspect when he suffered a massive heart attack.

Billy Weston, his son, was just 16 at the time.

His father's death inspired him to become an officer with the Roscoe Police Department.

He says Officer Cox's death is a painful reminder and his heart goes out to the family.

"It's been 40 years for me but in my mind's eye it happened yesterday. I can recall each and everything thing that transpired with that. It doesn't matter if it was 40 years ago or, with officer Cox's family, it's the same. Same steps that they must walk that other families have walked through and we all show our support for them," said Weston.

Cpl. Weston says he'll be at funeral services this weekend for Officer Cox.