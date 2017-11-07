Rockford Symphony using weekend concert to honor life fallen officer

The Rockford Symphony Orchestra is paying tribute to Officer Jaimie Cox with a performance this weekend.

The orchestra will honor him during a performance on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at the Coronado Performing Arts Center.



Law enforcement officials are invited to the concert for free.



“We feel strongly that music is a source for healing in our community and a meaningful way to honor officer cox with the music of Mendelssohn, and the Brahms Requiem scheduled for this weekend’s performance.” said Michele McAffee, marketing director for the RSO.



The RSO will also be extending invitations to all area law enforcement officials who would like to attend the concert honoring Officer Cox at no cost through the RSO Share-A-Seat program by calling 815-965-0049.



If you'd like to go as a regular guest, ticket information can be found here.