Anderson Japanese Garden closes for the season, restaurant staying open

That's a wrap. Anderson Japanese Gardens is done for the season.

While it is closed, the restaurant on the property, Fresco, is open all year long.



It offers views of the garden, which are quite nice even in the winter.



The gardens open back up in May.



This year, more than 50,000 people visited the gardens. 80-percent of which were from outside of Winnebago County.



Another 9,000 people came to the popular Tuesday Evening in the Gardens concert series.



Founding family member David Anderson said that music event attracted more than 200 bands wanting to be apart of it this year.