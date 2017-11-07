Winter Golf Extravaganza set for Monday

The Rockford Park District will host a Winter Golf Extravaganza Monday, Nov. 13, from 3-7 p.m. at the Indoor Sports Center. The event will promote the different golf opportunities available during the winter months, including the Winter Golf Academy and, for the first time, a winter class dedicated to girls.

"A lot of the time in Illinois you get your golf game where you want it to be and it hits October, November and the golf clubs have to go back in storage and you have to wait and bring them out again," Rockford Park District LPGA Coordinator Jordan Zellman said. "I think this is going to be a great opportunity for the girls to keep their lesson and swing going throughout the season. I think it's going to benefit them for next year."

The Winter Golf Extravaganza will feature games, prizes and lessons, as well as information on the winter golf programs. New at the ISC this year is the chance to hit real golf balls, so golfers can keep their swings steady all winter long.