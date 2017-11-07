Groundbreaking held for new Hononegah fieldhouse

Hononegah High School Athletics and the RoRo Expo will soon have a new place to call home.

Nearly two years after the Hononegah School District athletic dome collapsed during a winter storm, school officials broke ground Tuesday on what will be a multi-million dollar state of the art complex.

The fieldhouse will feature an 80,000 square foot building with courts, tracks and weight equipment.

Leaders say 65 full-time construction jobs will come with the project.

The school board says this facility will bring the entire area together.

"When I say this community, I mean the Hononegah community - Rockton, Roscoe, South Beloit and Rockton and Roscoe townships," said Dave Kurlinkus, Hononegah School Board President. "Something that they can be proud of for the next 100 years. This is great for our kids and great for our community."

Voters approved the nearly $18 million in bonds this past April.

Construction will start before Thanksgiving and the project is scheduled to be complete by the fall of 2019.