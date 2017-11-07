Gov. Rauner orders flags to be at half-staff in honor of Officer Cox

Governor Bruce Rauner has called for flags in the state to be at half-staff in honor of Rockford Police Officer Jaimie Cox, who was killed in the line of duty early Sunday morning.

All people or entities covered by the Illinois Flag Display Act are to lower the United States and State of Illinois flags to half-staff starting at sunrise Thursday, November 9 until sunset Saturday, November 11.

Cox died during a traffic stop in Rockford early Sunday morning.

An autopsy Monday revealed Officer Cox died of blunt force trauma likely caused by a vehicle crash.

The driver of the vehicle Cox pulled over, 49-year-old Eddie Patterson, died of gunshot wounds believed to be the result of Officer Cox firing his gun.

The case is now under investigation by the Winnebago Boone Integrity Task Force.