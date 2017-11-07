If you're a Netflix subscriber, beware of your email

There's a bogus email circulating that looks like it's from Netflix, but it's not.
Instead, scammers are trying to steal credit card information from users. The email scam has targeted millions of Netflix subscribers.
The email warns users their membership will be suspended unless they update their billing information.
Users who click on the link provided are then led to a bogus website and asked to give personal information, including their credit card number.
