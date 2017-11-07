Sunny second half of the work week

Even though temperatures will continue to be unseasonably cold for the coming days, at least we still get to enjoy a lot of sunshine in the Stateline. There is a big different in how 40 to 42 degrees feels when skies are grey versus when you've got the sun warming you up.

Last week featured a stretch of gloomy conditions and cloudy skies. We even began the work week with clouds across the Midwest, but come tomorrow, you'll need to keep those sunglasses handy!

Wednesday will feature full sunshine and blue skies. Temperatures tomorrow will reach the low to middle 40s. We stay mostly sunny through the end of the work week and precipitation chances remain low. We will be a few degrees cooler on Thursday and Friday, with highs only reaching the upper 30s.

This stretch of dry and sunny weather is thanks to a high pressure system parked over the Plains. Come this weekend though, a low pressure system will approach the Stateline and bring with it a chance for rain and snow showers on Saturday.

-Meteorologist Viki Knapp