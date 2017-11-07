Illinois church training to handle emergencies

A church in Illinois is taking steps to make sure its members remain safe.

The Bethalto Church of God started training for emergencies seven years ago, mostly for medical issues.

Now, their training includes what to do in the case of an active shooter.

The church has a safety team with more than 20 volunteers, many of whom have police or military backgrounds.

Team members monitor the church's doors and patrol its parking lot.

"My family comes here to church, so with my family being here, my friends being here, this is extremely important that's why I'm so involved with it to make sure that this place is safe for them to come," said Bethalto Church Safety Team member Brad Myers.

The church's safety team also meets with other churches in the area to share information.