Man arrested outside White House for police death threats

A man was arrested outside the White House Thursday after the secret service says they learned he traveled to D.C. to kill "all white police."

Michael Arega, of Dallas, Texas, was spotted on Pennsylvania Avenue and was immediately arrested without incident.

The secret service was alerted to the potential threat about an hour before the arrest was made.

Arega was charged with making felony threats.

Police said he was not armed at the time of his arrest.

Arega is the latest of several people arrested outside the White House or U.S. Capitol.

The cases include a fast-rising number of White House fence jumpers and people deliberately violating security perimeters on capitol grounds.