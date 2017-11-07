Rockford residents hold vigil for Officer Cox - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Rockford residents hold vigil for Officer Cox

Posted:
ROCKFORD (WREX) -

Respect. Remembrance. Peace.

That was the message delivered by the many people who showed up tonight for a prayer vigil for Officer Jaimie Cox. The vigil was held at Unitarian Universalist Church on Turner Street which is near where the incident that claimed the lives of Officer Cox and Eddie Patterson.

"I think that we, each of us has to give each other support and strength to keep on going and not give up." said Ivonne Spelman, a vigil attendee.

If you weren't able to attend tonight's vigil, the Orchid neighborhood is hosting another one tomorrow at the southwest corner of College and Seminary at 5:30 tomorrow. 

