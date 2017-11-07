Rockford mayor calls on community to support police after officer killed

Honoring the life and service of officer cox took center stage at Monday night's Rockford City Council meeting.



Mayor Tom McNamara opened the meeting with some remarks.

"Officer Jaimie Cox was by all accounts from talking to his wife and loved ones, a tremendous husband, a loving son a great colleague and a wonderful friend," said McNamara.

McNamra ordered city hall and the Morgan Street Bridge be lit blue to pay tribute to Officer Cox.

McNamara said he's talked to many fellow officers who tell him cox was a tremendous officer who always stepped up the plate and took on extra duties.

McNamara said the community needs to think twice not only about the dedication these first responders give to the community, but also the dedication of their family members.

"I just want each and every person watching at home, here in the audience if you see and officer, tell em that you appreciate them when you see a first responder, pay them the respect they deserve," said McNamara. "They do a job that is incredibly difficult. This weekends incident sheds a light on that."