Cousin of fallen Rockford cop reacts to news of cousin's passing

Officer Jaimie Cox wasn't the only Officer Cox on Rockford's police force. He has a cousin who's also a Rockford Cop, Adam Cox responded to the news that his cousin had passed on Facebook today. Adam Cox gave WREX to use his post sharing his emotion.

"Within minutes my buddy called me and told me that the officer shot was my cousin. I shrugged it off and thought there was some kind of mistake because Jaimie doesn't work night shift. I know how chaotic things can get and I refused to believe that news, it had to be a mistake. "I frantically attempted to contact whomever I could that was working and it wasn't long before I learned that Jaimie was indeed gravely injured. I learned that Jaimie volunteered to stay after the completion of his day shift and fill an open spot on afternoon/night shift patrol. The next few hours were a blur. I am still waiting for someone to wake me up."

Jaimie Cox had only been on the force for 11 months and while it was initially thought that he was shot, the actual cause of death was released today. Cox was killed by blunt force trauma after he was entangled with the vehicle of Eddie Patterson. Patterson was the driver who Jaimie pulled over and is considered a suspect in the death of Cox.

Patterson was found dead at the wheel of his car a few blocks away with a gunshot wound.

Cox leaves behind a wife, family and friends.