Lowry solid defensively but Packers drop third straight

Rockford native Dean Lowry got into the sack column for the first time this year, but the Green Bay Packers dropped their third straight game, losing to the Detroit Lions, 30-17.

Lowry was credited with half a sack on a Detroit flea flicker attempt in the third quarter. He also had a tackle for loss and one quarterback hit.

The Packers struggled again offensively behind quarterback Brett Hundley. They trailed 14-3 at halftime and 20-3 after three quarters, before Hundley punched in a quarterback sneak for Green Bay's first touchdown of the game in the fourth quarter. Hundley finished 26-38 for 245 yards through the air, with many of those yards coming once the game was out of hand. Matthew Stafford surpassed the 200 touchdown mark for his career, throwing for two scores in the game along with 361 yards.

The Packers take their three game losing streak into Chicago for a date with the Bears Sunday at noon.