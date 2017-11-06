Brother of murdered Rockford officer offers comfort to Cox family

It's been 16 years since the last member of the Rockford Police Department was killed.

Detective Kevin Rice was gunned down while he was off duty.

News of officer Cox's death brought a wave of emotion and memory back to Rice's family.

WREX sat down with his brother, Elmer,who says he knows exactly what the Cox family is going through and hopes he can offer them some comfort.



"You fight the tears, you don't want to cry you want to be strong," said Elmer Rice.



Sixteen years ago Elmer Rice went through unspeakable pain when his brother, Rockford Detective Kevin Rice, murdered in cold blood.

Now 16 years later Elmer says the pain feels fresher than ever following the death of officer Jaimie Cox.

"It took a minute to register," Elmer said about learning of Cox's death. "And it just took us back to when Kevin got killed."

"I just felt sadness for his family, just know what they would have to go through," he continued. "And just know that there are gonna be some tough days ahead. I'm not gonna say that you'll ever get over it, but you get stronger, you learn different coping mechanisms. Some days are gonna be better than others but it's gonna be the 'new normal' is what we call it."

Elmer knows a lot of pain is on the horizon for Cox's family but he also wants them to know the tremendous amount of support and compassion that lie ahead of them from the community and from the Rockford Police Department.

"The Rockford Police Department really stepped up and did everything they could for our family," he said. "They were there for us for the trial, for the memorial services. It showed how much they cared about Kevin. And I'm quite sure officer Cox's family is gonna get the same treatment because that's what the Rockford Police Department does," Elmer said.

Even all these years after Kevin's murder, Elmer says he still feels that support. And it's something he's more than ready to give to Cox's family.

"If the family needs anything from us, we'd be more than happy to talk to them," said Elmer. "I know it's gonna be busy times for them or emotional times but if any point in time, if it's a year from now, two years from now, we're here to support them in any way we can."

The man who murdered Kevin Rice, William Buck, was sentenced to 60 years in prison. He shot Rice in the chest six times while Rice was off duty.