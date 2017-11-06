Area law enforcement escorts body of Officer Jaimie Cox

It was an emotional scene in the streets of Rockford Monday night as hundreds of police cruisers escorted the body of fallen Rockford Police Officer Jaimie Cox.



The route started at the Winnebago County Coroner's Office and traveled all down State Street to Mulford, where his body was taken to Fitzgerald Funeral Home.



The procession lasted for about 45 minutes and included police personnel from all across our area and region. Meanwhile, hundred of people lined the streets of Rockford, waving flags and showing their support for the force.



Officer Cox died Sunday of blunt force trauma. His death has been ruled a homicide, according to the City of Rockford.



Rockford Police Chief Dan O'Shea says around 1 a.m. Sunday, Officer Cox made a traffic stop near Dawn Avenue and East State Street. Chief O'Shea says at some point during that stop, a scuffle started between him and the driver of that car. Chief O'Shea says Officer Cox became entangled with the suspect vehicle, followed by a crash that eventually lead to his death. At some point Officer Cox was able to radio for back-up and help. A short time later, officers found him and rushed him to the hospital in critical condition.



Officer Cox died Sunday morning at OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center.



The driver of that suspect vehicle, 49-year-old Eddie Patterson, also died early Sunday morning. According to the city, he died of gunshot wounds likely caused after Officer Cox fired his gone during the incident.



Patterson's death and Cox's use of force is under investigation by the Winnebago/Boone Integrity Task Force. More details will be released once the investigation is complete.