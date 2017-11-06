Colder weather staying in place this week

Keep the extra layers handy-- just like all of last week, the weather remains brisk and below average this week. On top of the already cooler than usual conditions, the weather gets even colder moving forward.

The first half of the week will feature temperatures similar to last week's colder stretch. Highs remain in the low 40's through Wednesday, as the jet stream consistently stays to our south. Sunny and dry conditions join the colder pattern, so the weather won't be as gloomy.

A reinforcing shot of cold air hits us on Thursday. An area of high pressure locks the sunny yet chilly weather in place, dropping us to the 30's for highs. By Friday, we may not be that far above freezing, which would be nearly 15 degrees below average.

We rebound back to the 40's this weekend, but have trouble getting back to the 50's even into next week.