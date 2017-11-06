Local police react after death of Officer Cox

"I do wear this badge. It is my profession, and it could happen today," said South Beloit Patrol Officer Waylon Weber.

Police officers say it's part of the job to put their life on the line.

"There's always an inherent danger when you put on the badge," said Freeport Police Chief Todd Barkalow.

"It could be the next traffic stop, that next call to domestic violence, that next bar fight, it can go south on us real quick," added Weber.

But after the death of Rockford officer Jaimie Cox on Sunday, officers from across the Stateline say losing a comrade hits hard.

"We have to prepare for these kinds of events, but we hope and pray they never happen," said Barkalow.

"It doesn't just happen in Los Angeles or New York, it's home," said Weber.

And when it does hit close to home, officers say it's a sobering reminder of the job they do every day. Not just for them but their family.

"All of a sudden you get those phone calls, like hey dad, I love you," said Weber.

Monday, police put on their badge like they do every day, but on this day, it's covered in a blue and black ribbon in honor of Officer Cox.

"Our thoughts are with the Cox family, the Rockford Police department and we're here to help anyway we can," said South Beloit Deputy Chief Adam Truman.

And even though Cox wasn't in their departments, these Stateline police officers say it's never easy to lose a brother in blue.

