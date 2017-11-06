Cause of death released for Rockford Officer Jaimie Cox - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Cause of death released for Rockford Officer Jaimie Cox

City of Rockford authorities release the autopsy results for fallen Rockford Police Officer Jaimie Cox, which reveal he died of blunt force trauma likely caused by a crash that happened early Sunday morning.

An autopsy on the driver of that vehicle, 49-year-old Eddie Patterson, reveals he died of gunshot wounds believed to be the result of Officer Cox firing his gun.

Rockford officials say Officer's Cox death is now ruled a homicide. Patterson's death and Cox's use of force is under investigation by the Winnebago Boone Integrity Task Force.

Rockford Police Chief Dan O'Shea says around 1 a.m. Sunday morning, Officer Cox conducted a traffic stop near Dawn Avenue and East State Street.

Chief O'Shea says at some point during that stop, a scuffle started. He says Officer Cox became entangled with the suspect vehicle, followed by a crash that eventually led to his death.

At some point, Chief O'Shea says Officer Cox was able to radio for back-up and help. A short time later, officers found him and rushed him to the hospital in critical condition. Officer Cox died at OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center.


 

