Funeral, visitation times set for fallen Rockford Officer Jaimie Cox

Services for Rockford Police Officer Jaimie Cox, who was killed in the line of duty Sunday morning, have been finalized.

The City of Rockford says visitation for Officer Cox will be held on Friday, November 10, at First Free Evangelical Church, 2223 North Mulford Road, from 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. A law enforcement walk-through is scheduled for 6:00 p.m.

The police funeral service will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, also at First Free Evangelical Church. A procession will follow immediately after the service.

The city says details on the procession route will be shared later this week.

Law enforcement members and the community are welcome to attend the visitation or funeral.

The city is advising drivers to expect delays or use alternate routes in the areas surrounding Spring Creek and North Mulford Roads during visitation hours and before and after the funeral service. Local law enforcement agencies will be directing traffic in the area.

Police say Cox, 30, was killed early Sunday morning following an incident during a traffic stop. Cox made the stop in the area of East State Street and Dawn Avenue just after 1 a.m. Sunday.

A short time later, Cox made a brief transmission indicating he needed assistance. Officers responded to the area and found a single vehicle crash about two blocks north of the original stop.

Offices at the scene found the driver who had been pulled over, 49-year-old Eddie Patterson, dead inside the crashed vehicle. Officers also found Cox at the scene of the crash, critically injured. He died a short time later at the hospital.

The cause of death for both Cox and Patterson have not been determined and autopsies are pending.