Belvidere Girl Scout honored for saving brother's life

A Belvidere girl is given one of the Girl Scouts of America's highest honors for saving her brother's life.

Sabrina Rappuhn, 6, was presented with the Girl Scout Medal of Honor. She is a part of Troop 2230, which recently earned the Daisy Safety Award.

According to a release from the Girl Scouts of America, Sabrina's mother, Michelle, was preparing lunch and stepped away to check on laundry. Sabrina noticed the toaster was on fire and yelled for her mother. While the toaster was on fire she successfully kept herself and her brother, Max, away from the fire at a safe distance. The family's cupboards were scorched by the heat of the flames.

The Girl Scout Medal of Honor is given to girls who save a life or attempt to save a life without risk to the girl's life.