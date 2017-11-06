Gas prices up 20 cents in one week around Rockford

The average price for a gallon of gas in Rockford has gone up over 20 cents over the past week, and Stateline drivers are now seeing prices higher than the national average.

Gas prices in Rockford have gone up 20.8 cents over the past week, averaging $2.68. Nationally, gas has gone up 6.5 cents this past week, with an average of $2.53 per gallon.

In Rockford, gas prices are 60.9 cents higher than this same time last year, and 27.2 cents higher than a month ago.

Petroleum analysts say the rise in gas prices can be attributed to oil prices hitting a new 2017 high, a major pipeline leak that caused disruption, seasonal refinery maintenance and overall high demand for gasoline.

Areas near Rockford and their current gas price climate: Milwaukee, $2.65 per gallon, up 21.2 cents from last week; Madison, $2.55 per gallon, 16.6 cents from last week; Chicago, $2.96 per gallon, up 19 cents from last week.

Information from gasbuddy.com