Rockford Police, community mourn death of officer killed in the line of duty

The Rockford Police Department and surrounding community are continuing to mourn after a police officer was killed in the line of duty over the weekend.

Rockford Police Chief Dan O'Shea says Officer Jaimie Cox, 30, was killed early Sunday morning following an incident during a traffic stop.

During a press conference at police headquarters Sunday afternoon, Chief O'Shea says Cox made a traffic stop in the area of East State Street and Dawn Avenue just after 1 a.m. Sunday.

A short time later, Cox made a brief transmission indicating he needed assistance. Officers responded to the area and found a single vehicle crash about two blocks north of the original stop.

Offices at the scene found the driver who had been pulled over, 49-year-old Eddie Patterson, dead inside the crashed vehicle. Officers also found Cox at the scene of the crash, critically injured.

Police officers on the scene attempted life-saving maneuvers on Cox before he was transported to the hospital. Cox was pronounced dead a short time later at OSF St. Anthony's.

Preliminary reports indicate Officer Cox was involved in a struggle during the stop that resulted in him "becoming entangled" in the suspect's vehicle. It is believed that Cox fired his weapon during this incident.

The cause of death for both Cox and Patterson have not been determined and autopsies are pending.

Because police believe Officer Cox fired his weapon, the Winnebago-Boone County Integrity Task Force has been called in to investigate.

During the press conference Chief O'Shea called Office Cox "a great kid," saying "words don't describe it. It is beyond difficult. We are all family. It hurts."

Community's reaction

Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara said Sunday was the most difficult day in his short time as mayor, adding that it is "humbling and inspiring" to see the amount of support coming from the community.

Two of Winnebago County's top leaders release a joint statement following the death of Rockford Police Office Jaimie Cox, who was killed early Sunday morning in the line of duty.



Winnebago County Chairman Frank Haney and Sheriff Gary Caruana released a joint statement Sunday in reaction to the officer's death. It read:

On behalf of the County Board, Sheriff’s Department, and the County of Winnebago, we would like to extend our thoughts and prayers to Officer Cox, his wife and entire family, as well as his many life-long friends. It is clear that Jaimie represented the very best of who we are as a community. He is a great example of what we need in our young people today – someone who grew-up here, made a commitment to furthering his education, found his passion, and was committed to making his hometown a better place as an adult. There is no doubt he will be missed but his impressive track record of service to others will serve as an example for all of us to follow. We would also like to extend our condolences to Mayor McNamara, Chief O’Shea, the Rockford Police Department, and City employees. Although there are multiple cities inside Winnebago County, we are ONE community today – a community grieving the loss of one of its best and brightest. To that end, thank you to all who serve as first responders and work to keep us safe. The Chairman will continue to be in regular communication with the Mayor and the Sheriff will continue to be in regular communication with the Chief. We remain committed to working with our partners through this most difficult and tragic of times.

There has also been an outpouring of support on social media from the law enforcement community for Officer Cox and the Rockford Police Department.

Officer Jaimie Cox

Officer Cox had been with the Rockford Police Department we just under a year, having joined the department last December. He was a graduate of Hononegah High School and Northern Illinois University. He received an honorable discharge from the U.S. Army National Guard in 2010, and then worked for the Illinois Department of Natural Resources' law enforcement division before joining Rockford's force.

Last officer killed

It had been nearly two decades since a Rockford Police officer on the force was killed.

Back in 2001, 38-year-old detective Kevin Rice was shot six times in the chest while investigating suspicious activity in his sister's neighborhood. He was off duty at the time.

Rice left behind a wife and three children.

Police arrested 19-year-old William Buck, who is now 35, for the murder. He is now serving 60 years in the Pontiac Correctional Center.

Rockford police officer killed in the line of duty Sunday morning

Body of slain Rockford officer gets police escort

Neighbors share eyewitness accounts when the investigation involving an RPD officer unfolded

PHOTO SLIDESHOW: Rockford Police Officer killed in line of duty

Law enforcement social media posts showing support for fallen Rockford Police officer