Jo Daviess County crash victim dies

The Jo Daviess County Sheriff's Office says a person injured in a crash last week died over the weekend.

The sheriff's office says the crash occurred around 2:25 p.m. Tuesday, October 31 on IL Route 84 about a half mile north of West Whitton Road in rural Hanover.

A Pontiac Grand Prix driven by 53-year-old Floyd Bartow, of Hanover, was traveling southbound on Route 84 when the driver crossed the center line and crashed head-on with a semi truck driven by a 63-year-old Elizabeth man.

Bartow was airlifted to OSF St. Anthony's in Rockford for treatment. He was pronounced dead at the hospital at 8:29 a.m. Saturday.

The crash remains under investigation.