Jo Daviess County crash victim dies

The Jo Daviess County Sheriff's Office says a person injured in a crash last week died over the weekend.
The sheriff's office says the crash occurred around 2:25 p.m. Tuesday, October 31 on IL Route 84 about a half mile north of West Whitton Road in rural Hanover.
A Pontiac Grand Prix driven by 53-year-old Floyd Bartow, of Hanover, was traveling southbound on Route 84 when the driver crossed the center line and crashed head-on with a semi truck driven by a 63-year-old Elizabeth man.
Bartow was airlifted to OSF St. Anthony's in Rockford for treatment. He was pronounced dead at the hospital at 8:29 a.m. Saturday.
The crash remains under investigation.
Can't Find Something?
WREX
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.