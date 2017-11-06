Weiner starts 21 month prison sentence - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Weiner starts 21 month prison sentence

Posted:
ROCKFORD (WREX) -

Disgraced former congressman Anthony Weiner is scheduled to report to federal prison on Monday.

The 53-year-old was sentenced back in September to 21 months in federal prison for sexting with a minor.

The charge stems from social media chats Weiner had with a 15-year-old girl early last year.

In addition to the prison term, Weiner will also serve three years of supervised release.

Under terms of his probation, he must register as a sex offender.

Weiner will also participate in an outpatient sex offender treatment program.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WREX
10322 Auburn Road, Rockford, IL 61103
Switchboard: 815-335-2213
News tips: news@wrex.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.