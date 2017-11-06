Weiner starts 21 month prison sentence

Disgraced former congressman Anthony Weiner is scheduled to report to federal prison on Monday.
The 53-year-old was sentenced back in September to 21 months in federal prison for sexting with a minor.
The charge stems from social media chats Weiner had with a 15-year-old girl early last year.
In addition to the prison term, Weiner will also serve three years of supervised release.
Under terms of his probation, he must register as a sex offender.
Weiner will also participate in an outpatient sex offender treatment program.
