Weiner starts 21 month prison sentence

Disgraced former congressman Anthony Weiner is scheduled to report to federal prison on Monday.

The 53-year-old was sentenced back in September to 21 months in federal prison for sexting with a minor.

The charge stems from social media chats Weiner had with a 15-year-old girl early last year.

In addition to the prison term, Weiner will also serve three years of supervised release.

Under terms of his probation, he must register as a sex offender.

Weiner will also participate in an outpatient sex offender treatment program.