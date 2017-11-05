Armed robbery at McDonalds, Sunday night

Two men rob a McDonalds in Rockford Sunday night.

Rockford Police say the armed robbery happened at a McDonalds in the 300 block of North Mulford Road around 8:30 p.m.

Officers say a suspect approached the counter holding a black handgun, broke a cookie display case and told the employees to hand over money.

Another suspect handed the first a backpack. The McDonalds employee then placed the money into the backpack before running away from the fast food joint.

No injuries were reported.

One of the suspects is described as wearing a skull face mask with netting over his mouth.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Rockford Police Department.