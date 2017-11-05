UPDATE: Officials say 23 dead after church shooting in South Texas

Authorities say the suspect in a deadly truck rampage was inspired by the Islamic State group's online videos and plotted his New York City attack for two months

George Springer and the Houston Astros rocketed to the top of the baseball galaxy, winning the first World Series championship in franchise history by romping past the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 in Game 7

Everyone in Los Angeles knew, this was the Dodgers' year. And then it wasn't. The boys in blue, who had the best record in Major League Baseball, never threatened in a Game 7 World Series loss to the Houston Astros.

CIA release of bin Laden files renews interest in Iran's support of network leading up to Sept. 11 terror attacks

House Republicans unveil a tax cut plan that would slash the rate for businesses and also lower taxes for most Americans. But it would limit a cherished deduction for homeowners

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is expressing confidence in the ability of the justice system to prosecute terrorists

Authorities in Los Angeles and New York say they have opened new investigations into Harvey Weinstein

Surveillance video shows an ex-con suspected of killing a University of Utah student from China casually walking through a downtown Salt Lake City library before being cornered by security in a bathroom

Drones are changing how police carry out everyday tasks and bringing air surveillance to departments with limited budgets, but obstacles remain

As Trump prepares for Asia trip, US considers returning North Korea to list of state sponsors of terrorism

US considering returning NKorea to list of terror sponsors

UPDATE: A top Texas public safety officer says that 23 of the people found dead in a shooting at a Baptist church were found inside the building, two others were outside and one person was transported but died later.

Freeman Martin, regional director of the Texas Department of Public Safety, says the ages of those killed ranged from 5 to 72.

Two officials have identified the attacker as Devin Kelley.

Authorities say Kelley walked into the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs and opened fire, killing more than 20 people and wounding at least 10 others.

The first report of the shooting was at about 11:20 a.m., or about 20 minutes after the church website says the Sunday worship was scheduled to start.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott says 26 people were killed in the attack on a Texas church and that it was the deadliest mass shooting in the state's history.

The wife of the pastor of the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs says the couple's 14-year-old daughter was among those killed in a mass shooting at the church.

Sherri Pomeroy, wife of Pastor Frank Pomeroy, said in a text message that she lost her daughter "and many friends" in the Sunday shooting.

The text came in response to an interview request sent by The Associated Press to a phone number linked in online records to Frank Pomeroy.

Sherri Pomeroy says both she and her husband were out of town and trying to get back to Sutherland Springs, outside of San Antonio.



A sheriff says a man walked into a Baptist church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, and started shooting, leaving multiple people dead.

County official tells CNN he was told more than 20 killed and 20 wounded in Texas church attack, but it's unconfirmed.

The Wilson County News reports that Wilson County Sheriff Joe Tackitt said the shooter has been taken down. It wasn't immediately known how many people were killed and wounded or who carried out the attack.

First responders converged on the church in the small town southeast of San Antonio and helicopters are taking victims to hospitals.

Sutherland Springs is a community of about 400 people 30 miles southeast of San Antonio.