Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner released the following statement after Officer Jaimie Cox was killed in the line of duty early Sunday morning in Rockford.

“We are deeply saddened by the death of Officer Jaimie Cox,” said Gov. Rauner. “He paid the ultimate price while working to keep our communities safe. My thoughts and prayers are with his family as they find a way to cope with this tragic loss.”

Rauner hasn't announced yet if he will be in Rockford for Officer Cox's funeral.