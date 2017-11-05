Law enforcement social media posts showing support for fallen Rockford Police officer

A Rockford Police office has died following an early-morning incident Sunday, according to Rockford Police Chief Dan O'Shea. O'Shea identified the officer as 30-year-old Jaimie Cox.
Here you will find a collection of social media posts from the law enforcement community showing support for Officer Cox and the Rockford Police Department.
Can't Find Something?
WREX
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.