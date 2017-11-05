Law enforcement social media posts showing support for fallen Ro - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Law enforcement social media posts showing support for fallen Rockford Police officer

Posted:
By Cody Carter, Internet Director
A Rockford Police office has died following an early-morning incident Sunday, according to Rockford Police Chief Dan O'Shea.  O'Shea identified the officer as 30-year-old Jaimie Cox.

Here you will find a collection of social media posts from the law enforcement community showing support for Officer Cox and the Rockford Police Department. 

