Body of slain Rockford officer gets police escort

Hundreds of area police officers arrive to escort the body of Rockford Police Officer Jaimie Cox, who was killed early Sunday morning in the line of duty, according to Rockford Police Chief Dan O'Shea.



According to Rockford Police, Officer Cox conducted a traffic stop around 1 a.m. in the area of East State Street and Dawn Avenue. A short time later, police say Officer Cox made a brief radio transmission indicating he needed assistance. Police responded to that area and found a single-car crash. Officers reportedly found Officer Cox critically injured at the scene. He was immediately transferred to the hospital where he later died.



Hundreds of police cruisers arrived at OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center to escort his body to the Winnebago County Coroner's Office.

According to Chief O'Shea, Officer Cox joined the Rockford Police Department in December 2016. He was a graduate of Hononegah High School and Northern Illinois University. He received an honorable discharge from the U.S. Army National Guard in 2010, and then worked for the Illinois Department of Natural Resources' law enforcement division before joining Rockford's force.

Police are asking anyone has information regarding this incident to contact the Rockford Police Department Investigations Bureau at (779) 500-6551 or CrimeStoppers at (815) 963-7867.

Details are very limited at this time and police are not saying how the officer died. Chief O'Shea said did say the public is not in danger at this time.