PHOTO SLIDESHOW: Rockford Police Officer killed in line of duty

A Rockford Police office has died following an early-morning incident Sunday, according to Rockford Police Chief Dan O'Shea. O'Shea identified the officer as 30-year-old Jaimie Cox.



According to Rockford Police, Officer Cox conducted a traffic stop around 1 a.m. in the area of East State Street and Dawn Avenue. A short time later, police say Officer Cox made a brief radio transmission indicating he needed assistance. Police responded to that area and found a single-car crash. One person was found dead inside the stopped vehicle. Officers reportedly found Officer Cox critically injured at the scene. He was immediately transferred to the hospital where he later died.



Hundreds of police cruisers arrived at OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center to transport his body to the Winnebago County Coroner's Office.



According to Chief O'Shea, Officer Cox joined the Rockford Police Department in December 2016. He was a graduate of Hononegah High School and Northern Illinois University. He received an honorable discharge from the U.S. Army National Guard in 2010, and then worked for the Illinois Department of Natural Resources' law enforcement division before joining Rockford's force.

Police are asking anyone has information regarding this incident to contact the Rockford Police Department Investigations Bureau at (779) 500-6551 or CrimeStoppers at (815) 963-7867.