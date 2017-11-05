Rockford police officer critically injured after overnight shooting

A Rockford police officer is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a shooting near Rockford University around 1 a.m. Sunday.

According to Rockford police, an officer made a traffic stop in the area of East State Street and Dawn Avenue. A short time later, police say the officer made a brief radio transmission indicating he needed assistance. Officers responded to that area and found a single-car crash. Officers reportedly found the original responding officer critically injured at the scene. He was immediately transferred to the hospital where he is being treated.

Rockford Police Chief Dan O'Shea held a media briefing around 3:30 a.m. to update the situation.

@RockfordPD on scene of a shooting involving an officer. Media staging directly west of Mobile gas station on Alpine and Turner. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) November 5, 2017

He told the media that one other person was found dead inside the vehicle located at the scene. No names are being released at this time and the investigation remains active. You can watch the full media briefing below as well as the latest update from the scene.

Roads are blocked off in the area and police are not letting anyone through the perimeter they have setup. Chief O'Shea would not confirm that a manhunt is underway at this time. The next media briefing is scheduled for 8 a.m.

Police are asking if anyone has information regarding this incident to contact the Rockford Police Department Investigations Bureau at (779) 500-6551 or CrimeStoppers at (815) 963-7867.