High School Football Playoffs - 2nd Round Highlights & Scores

The second round of the 2017 IHSA football playoffs featured a loaded local field of teams competing for spots in next week's quarterfinals as the road to DeKalb continues. Here are recaps of local games, organized by class.

7-A

Benet Academy 26, Hononegah 0 - The Indians' NIC-10 title winning season came to an end in Lisle as the Redwings shut down Hononegah's potent offense. A quarterfinal appearance that has eluded the purple and gold since 1996 will have to wait another year.

6-A

Belvidere North 14, Grayslake North 7 - Cruz Garza rushed for more than 200 yards as the Blue Thunder hung on for a huge road victory to make their first quarterfinal appearance since 2009. Belvidere North earns a home playoff game in the quarterfinal round against Hoffman Estates.

Willowbrook 29, DeKalb 10 - Warriors running back Jack Jessen totaled 223 rushing yards as the Barbs struggled to put together drives on offense on the road in Villa Park. DeKalb's season ends with a record of 8-3.

5-A

Sterling 46, Kaneland 20 - The Golden Warriors fought off the fog and multiple blackouts at Kaneland's home field on the road, scoring three touchdowns on defense to advance to the 5-A quarterfinals against Marian, with the game held in Woodstock.

4-A

Dixon 35, Genoa-Kingston 21 - Arthur Cox eclipsed the 2,000-yard mark in rushing yards for the season as the Dukes beat their Big Northern neighbors to advance to the quarterfinals. Dixon will travel to Chicago next week to face Raby.

Rochelle 35, Johnsburg 16 - Kevin Crandall's farewell season will continue in the quarterfinals as the Hubs pulled off a stunning upset of the previously undefeated Skyhawks. Rochelle will visit Morris in a Northern Illinois Big 12 matchup next week.

3-A

Byron 21, Monticello 20 - The Tigers trailed in the fourth quarter against the Sages, who were trying to knock out two straight Big Northern opponents after beating North Boone in the first round. Byron's touchdown drive was almost all for naught as Monticello drove into the red zone, but fumbled on their final offensive play. The Tigers are 11-0 and travel to Williamsville for the 3-A quarterfinals.

2-A

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 24, West Carroll 6 - The NUIC representatives from Savanna bowed out in the second round to a Gibson City team that now owns wins against two members of the conference, after eliminating Eastland-Pearl City last week.

Newman Central Catholic 41, Chicago Hope Academy 22 - The Comets rolled to 11-0 in the second round and will host Orion in the 2-A quarterfinals.

1-A

Aquin 21, Stockton 14 - Cooper Arndt filled in for injured QB Jonah Diemer, and saved his best for last, connecting with Bryce Carlson for an 80-yard touchdown in the final minute, after the Blackhawks tied the game on a touchdown and two-point conversion. The Bulldogs will appear in their second straight 1-A quarterfinals against Lena-Winslow.

Lena-Winslow 49, Milledgeville 16 - The 11-0 Panthers took control from the opening kickoff, building a 21-0 lead in the first quarter and didn't look back against their crossover NUIC neighbors. Le-Win rushed for 306 yards as a team, and now head to Freeport for a quarterfinal date with Aquin.

Forreston 30, Fulton 6 - The Cardinals dominated on the ground once again to clinch a quarterfinal appearance. Forreston will be at home against a Princeville team that has won back-to-back overtime games against Dakota and Annawan-Wethersfield.