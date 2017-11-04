Cross Country State Final Results

Two local teams earned team silver medals at the 2017 IHSA cross country state finals this weekend.

Belvidere North's girls team captured the 2-A runner up as Gianna Sagona, Sabrina Elder, and Madison Diercks all finished in the Top 25 on the individual leaderboard.

The 1-A boys runner up trophy went to Rockford Christian, as the Royal Lions earned a team silver lead by junior Riley Wells, who finished 5th overall on the individual leaderboard.

The 1-A girls individual rankings featured Winnebago's Natalia Martino and Rockford Christian finishing in the Top 15, representing the Big Northern.

The 2-A boys race sent Sycamore to third place as a team, with Sterling's Jacob Gebhardt representing the Golden Warriors as the #2 individual finisher.

Hononegah freshman Lauren Johnston debuted as a high schooler at state with a Top 25 individual finish in the 3-A girls ranks.

We would like to thank the Rockford Christian athletic department for the photograph used in the publication of this story.