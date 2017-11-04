Cherryvale Mall picks up FAO Schwarz brand for holidays

A classic toy brand is here in the Stateline just in time for holiday shopping.

FAO Schwarz toys are being sold at Bergner's in the Cherryvale Mall this winter.

The brand is known for its stuffed animals, toys and games.

Bergner's says its store is one of nearly 200 stores chosen to carry FAO Schwarz.

The store manager tells us he thinks the Cherry Valley location was chosen because the store caters to all kinds of shoppers throughout the community.

"I think it's a big draw for baby boomers. It's a big draw from when we were kids and remember the name brand from when we were kids," said Bergner's store manager Mitch McFatridge.

And to celebrate the holiday addition, all of the stores FAO Schwarz products were 20 percent off on Saturday.



