Showers in the Stateline Sunday, severe storms stay to the southeast

It's a wet weekend for the Stateline. On Saturday, we picked up almost a quarter-inch of rain, bringing the monthly total up to 0.31 inches. We continue the wet trend with a chance for showers on Sunday.

Showers will be sporadic during the day and we may get a few isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. At most, we might pick up a tenth of an inch or two of rain. Rain will wrap up Sunday evening and then we head into a mainly dry week.

While we won't see much in ways of thunderstorms on Sunday, there is a chance for severe weather to our southeast. A cold front moves through Sunday afternoon with storms starting mid-afternoon and then continuing into the night farther east. These storms could produce hail, damaging winds, and isolated tornadoes. The area most likely to see severe storms stretches from central Illinois to western Ohio. The area is highlighted in orange and includes Springfield, Champaign, and Indianapolis. There is a slight chance for a strong storms in the yellow and green highlighted regions, including in Peoria and Kankakee. Thunderstorm chances taper off north of I-80 and Chicago.

Here in the Stateline, we might get a rumble or two of thunder, but the threat for severe weather is low. Use our Interactive Radar to keep tabs on the rain on Sunday.

-Meteorologist Viki Knapp