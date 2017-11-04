OSF demolishes old college of nursing building

It's demotion day for a nursing college that's been a part of the Rockford community for nearly 40 years.

OSF says the former Saint Anthony College of Nursing served as a training facility for hundreds of nursing students.

Today's demolition comes as the hospital makes room for the $85 million north tower project -- which is expected to finish up this spring.

OSF says the expansion will create 75 more private patient rooms as well as provide additional services. OSF officials say the area where that building stood will be used for green space and parking.

"It's the end of an era. We are one of the last hospital based nursing program in the area," Mike Robinson, the marketing coordinator for OSF Healthcare says. "This facility trained a lot of nurses. a lot of people who work here at OSF Saint Anthony."

The new training facility for nurses is now at Rock Valley College.