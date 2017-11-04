Charisma Holiday Market kicks off on Sunday

There's a chance for you to get a jump start on your holiday shopping this weekend.

Tomorrow kicks off the Charisma Holiday Market. It's hosted by the Winnebago County Medical Society.

Starting at 2 o'clock tomorrow afternoon, you can stop out to shop the market for unique handmade items ahead of the holiday season.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit community organizations around the Rockford area along with scholarships for local students.

The market runs through Monday at the Tebala event center.

You can check out the full list of shops scheduled to be at the market here.