More Kmart and Sears stores to close

Sears Holdings has announced an additional 45 Kmart stores and 18 Sears stores will be closing in late January 2018.

The 63 stores will remain open during the holiday season and liquidation sales will begin as soon as next Thursday.

Only one Illinois Kmart was on the list to close and it's located in Effingham.

The company has already closed more than 350 stores this year and has placed everything on sale at Sears and Kmart stores ahead of the holidays.

You can check out the full list of stores scheduled to close here.

