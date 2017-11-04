Daylight Savings Time ends on Sunday

It's that time of year again. Daylight Savings Time ends this weekend.
Every state except for Arizona and Hawaii falls back one hour and returns to standard time.
So Saturday night before bed, make sure to remember to set your clocks back one hour and enjoy your extra hour of sleep.
But prepare yourself for driving home from work in the dark. Sunsets will begin about 5 p.m.
