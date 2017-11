Rockford Police say a 56 year-old male was hit by a car near 11th Street and Alton Avenue around 11:30 p.m. on Friday.

Officers say the man was crossing the street when a car heading northbound struck him. Police say the driver remained at the scene.

Investigators say the victim was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation. We will bring you updates as soon as they become available.