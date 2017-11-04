Police looking for people responsible for overnight shootings

Rockford Police say they're looking for the people responsible for two shootings overnight.

Investigators say the first incident happened in the 200 block of Oakwood Avenue around 9 p.m. Officers say they noticed a home was shot at in that area. They also say they found two bullets and one shell casing when they arrived to the scene. Investigators also say they found a fence that was shot in the 1100 block of West Jefferson Street.

Later, RPD learned a silver SUV was parked in the 200 block of Oakwood Avenue. That's when two men got out of the vehicle and walked east between the homes. A short time later, officers say they noticed several muzzle flashes near the intersection of Oakwood and West Jefferson Street. That's when police say several people fled the area northbound on Oakwood Avenue in a the SUV. Police say they also noticed a two more people leave in a dark colored four door vehicle.

Police say the second incident happened in the 800 block of Blinn Court around 9:30 p.m.

Officers say the victim was leaving her home when she noticed a dark blue Buick driving east bound on Blinn Court. That's when someone inside the vehicle began shooting at her car. Police say no one was in the victim's car at that time.

RPD says no suspect description was provided.

these are ongoing investigations and we will bring you more information as it becomes available.