Masons collect money for Dark Horse Lodge retreat

More money is going to help veterans get the help they need when they come back home from the war.
The Byron Masonic Lodge collected more than $1,500 from drivers during a roadside bucket collection.
They gave it to the Dark Horse Lodge Thursday.
The nonprofit is a Tennessee retreat for combat veterans.
The parents of a Byron marine who was killed in Afghanistan 7 years ago are behind this charity.
Alec Catherwood's parents continue to raise money to build the mountain cabin retreat.
