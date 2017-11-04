Masons collect money for Dark Horse Lodge retreat - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Masons collect money for Dark Horse Lodge retreat

BYRON (WREX) -

More money is going to help veterans get the help they need when they come back home from the war.

The Byron Masonic Lodge collected more than $1,500 from drivers during a roadside bucket collection.  

They gave it to the Dark Horse Lodge Thursday.  

The nonprofit is a Tennessee retreat for combat veterans.  

The parents of a Byron marine who was killed in Afghanistan 7 years ago are behind this charity.

Alec Catherwood's parents continue to raise money to build the mountain cabin retreat.
 

