One of the three teens accused of the shooting death of 17-year-old Akeem Smith is sentenced Friday.

19-year-old Martaivis Harmon will spend 13 years behind bars.



He pleaded guilty to second degree murder in august.



Police say Smith died after a shooting on Parkside Avenue in March 2016.



Investigators say smith went to the house and a fight broke out between him, Harmon and two others.