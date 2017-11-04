Just Breathe 815 hosts pop up dinner to celebrate new Safe Haven for teens

There's a lot that goes on in Rockford that's viewed as a problem. That's why local organizations work to fight those problems. Whether it's opioids, sex trafficking or homelessness? There are always citizens willing to fight against them.

That's exactly what Just Breathe 815 is doing with their new Safe Haven for teens. The group hosted a pop up dinner to celebrate the Haven's grand opening yesterday. The Safe Haven will give area teens who are homeless a safe place to stay during after school hours. Those after school hours are a time that many believe is when some teens can get themselves involved with troublesome people and habits.

Teens who visit the Safe Haven can take a shower, get a free meal, do their homework, have their clothes washed or even unwind and play basketball in the gym.

."At just breathe 815, our goal is to go together with the homeless teens and the community, to be the solution to the problem. There's 2788 homeless teens in Winnebago and Boone county right now." Said Kevin Ware, the founder of Just Breathe 815.

The Haven is open every day during after school hours, giving area homeless teens a safe place to stay.