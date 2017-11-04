Rockford Alliance Against Sexual Exploitation hosts conference

The Rockford Alliance Against Sexual Exploitation held another conference today to help educate the public further about a problem in Rockford. That problem is sex trafficking and it's a problem some Rockford residents may not even realize the city ranks second in the state in.

Illinois is also in the top 10 in sex trafficking cases in the US at number 8. It's a problem that not only RAASE is working to combat, but politicians in Illinois as well. RAASE says there are a number of areas within the city limits where it's really a problem.

"We have plenty of venues where exploiting and sex trafficking is happening here in Rockford" said Lori Johnson, the co-founder of RAASE.

Today's conference focused on a number of topics with women's health and sex trafficking being the two biggest ones covered.

"Sure the trauma and the pain continue and they increase and that's really what we're doing. We need a culture shift, you know, to provide services for the survivors of this heinous crime." said Johnson.

RAASE's goal is to bring a crime that's committed out of the public eye into the light and help save the victims of trafficking and exploitation. RAASE says nationally, the average age of girls drawn into trafficking is 13 to 14.

