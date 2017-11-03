Warming center locations announced for Rockford

The weather is getting colder as we move closer to winter, and the Rockford Human Services Department wants people to know where they can go when temperatures plunge.

It announced the locations of warming centers for area residents with inadequate heat. For a list of those locations you can dial 211 or text Cold to 844-710-6919.

The city advises people who are trying to save money on their heating bill not to turn their thermostat below 60 degrees.